Alys Key

Prermier Foods has defended its chief executive against criticism from an activist investor, with backing from prominent business figures.

The company, which makes household names such as Bisto and Oxo, issued a presentation this morning setting out its commitment to boss Gavin Darby in the face of criticism from a major investor over "five years of failure".

The 25-slide presentation features testimonials on Darby's performance from former Tesco chair Baron MacLaurin of Knebworth and former Waitrose MD Baron Price.

Baron MacLaurin added: "He has significantly strengthened the Company's finances and transformed its brands. For Premier Foods to change CEO at this stage would be a mistake."

"If these activist investors succeed in removing him they risk destroying significant value, rather than creating it," said Baron Price.

Last week, the board said it had been made aware that Oasis, which owns 9.3 per cent of Premier Food's shares, intended to vote against the re-election of Darby as chief executive at the company's general meeting (AGM) on 18 July, and was encouraging others to follow suit.

In a shareholder circular issued yesterday, the board rejected "the various statements and sentiments" expressed by Oasis so far, and said it had confidence in Darby.

This morning's release reiterates that and goes into more detail on changes Darby has made at the company, saying he "rescued" it from a "dire" situation when he came on board.

Premier's pension trustees have already expressed support for Darby's re-election.