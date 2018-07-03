Rebecca Smith

A batch of Tube lines were facing disruption this morning, with severe delays on both the Central and Circle Lines, while the District Line was part suspended.

The Hammersmith & City and London Overground were reporting minor delays, while there were also severe delays on TfL Rail between Liverpool Street and Shenfield due to an earlier signal failure at Liverpool Street.

Tickets were being accepted on local buses and the London Underground.

An earlier signal failure at Bank was causing the problems on the Central Line, while the Circle Line had severe delays anti-clockwise due to a signal failure at Paddington, which also caused the troubles on the District Line.

Severe delays were reported between White City and Ealing Broadway/West Ruislip, and between Leytonstone and Epping/Woodford via Hainault. There were minor delays on the rest of the line too.

Tickets were being accepted on local buses, TfL Rail, Greater Anglia, Chiltern Railways and London Overground.

The Overground's minor delays were between Euston and Watford Junction due to a faulty train at the depot, while the Hammersmith & City Line was affected by the Paddington signal failure too.

