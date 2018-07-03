Emily Nicolle

Former ITV and Royal Mail boss Adam Crozier will be the next chairman of online fashion retail powerhouse Asos.

The retailer confirmed the news this morning in a statement, as it was announced that current chairman Brian McBride will be stepping down from his role at Asos after six years with the company.

The switchover between Crozier and the current chairman, Brian McBride, will take place following Asos' annual general meeting on 29 November later this year.

Crozier will also take up a non-executive director position at the company, adding to his wealth of appointments. Since leaving his role at ITV last year, Crozier has accepted director and chairman positions at Whitbread, Vue International, and Stage Entertainment, the theatre company behind the Lion King and Les Miserables.

Also a former director of G4S, he said in a statement this morning:

The ASOS story is truly impressive and I am tremendously excited to become part of it. I'm greatly looking forward to working with the team that is building a global powerhouse in online fashion.

His appointment comes as Asos experiences a period of tremendous growth, after overtaking Marks & Spencer in terms of its stock market value in November last year.

In April, the retailer committed to spend up to £250m on boosting its infrastructure to accommodate rising sales this year, as profit and revenue for the first six months soared.

Ian Dyson, a senior independent non-executive director at Asos said of the news:

"On behalf of the Board, I'd like to thank Brian for his contribution during a period of high growth for our company and I'd like to welcome Adam, who joins us at an equally exciting stage in our journey."