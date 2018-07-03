Rebecca Smith

The accountancy watchdog said this morning it has kicked off an investigation into KPMG's audit of Conviviality's financial statements for last year.

Conviviality entered administration in April after two profit warnings which it said stemmed from accounting errors.

The Financial Reporting Council said it had launched the probe into the financial statements of the wine retailer and supplier for the 52 weeks ended 30 April 2017, and the investigation will be conducted under the audit enforcement procedure.

The FRC has also started an investigation under the accountancy scheme into the preparation and approval of Conviviality's financial statements and other financial information by a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

A KPMG spokesperson said:

We note today’s announcement by the FRC of its investigation of the preparation, approval and audit of the financial statements of Conviviality for the year ended 30 April 2017. We believe we conducted our audit appropriately and will co-operate fully with the investigation. As reported by the company, it experienced margin weakness at the start of 2018 and also a significant payment to HMRC which had not been included within its short term cash flow projections, creating a short term funding requirement. Our audit of the company’s financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2018 had not yet commenced at the point which administrators were appointed.

Conviviality's first profit warning was due to an arithmetical error in its accounts, while the second related to an unpaid tax bill.

The company ceased trading on London's junior market prior to the second announcement, and looked to shore up a rescue plan as its cash flow was hit.

Chief executive Diana Hunter stepped down in March amid the troubles, and after unsuccessful attempts to save the company with a fundraising backed by drinks giant AB InBev, the company appointed administrators.

Magners owner C&C Group snapped up Conviviality's wholesale business while Bestway swooped for the retail divisions of the company, including Bargain Booze, in a £7.5m deal.

