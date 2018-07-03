Maike Currie, Harriet Hayward

Is the financial services industry at fault for the ‘glaring’ gender pension gap?

Maike Currie, investment director for Fidelity International, says YES.

It’s fair to say that the industry as a whole has not done enough to improve the public’s knowledge, understanding, and trust in pensions. It’s the one vehicle that can change your financial destiny, yet our research found that most of us don’t know where our pension is invested, how much it’s valued, or how much we’re contributing.

This lack of engagement is not just the fault of industry – pension policy also falls short. The lack of women in the industry means that products and policy don’t cater for the needs of female consumers – many of whom will take career breaks to raise families. Women can still fall through the cracks of auto-enrolment because of the earnings cap, which ignores the fact that many of them work part-time or earn less. The gender pay gap means women also get a smaller contribution match from their employer.

Pensions and the industry are still caught up in an era where far fewer women were in the workforce, and don’t take account of unique life choices and challenges many women will face.

Read more: DEBATE: Is pension drawdown working?

Harriet Hayward, clients and marketing relationship manager at LifeSight, says NO.

The pensions gender gap is bigger than just laying fault with the financial services industry. The pay gap that women face throughout their careers, exacerbated by part-time work, childcare demands and other caring responsibilities, has a significant effect.

It all adds up during the course of a lifetime – our research found that a higher proportion of women believe that they will continue to work past the age of 70 than men.

This is highlighted in the data from the Department for Work and Pensions, which shows that the income of women currently in retirement is, on average, £42 per week lower than for men. Over the course of retirement, that could equate to a difference of £40,000.

This issue needs to be tackled at its roots. Confronting the gender pay gap in all career paths, alongside offering more accessible and relevant communication to empower women to make active savings decisions at different stages of life, would be a good starting point.

Read more: MPs slam 'glacial' progress from City watchdog on reforming pensions