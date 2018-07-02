World Cup Betting: Three Lions to edge high-scoring encounter

Ben Cleminson

SO HERE we are again, England in the knockout stages of a major tournament and belief is gradually growing that this could be the year that football finally comes home.

Even in their wildest dreams, few England fans could have hoped for the World Cup to pan out in the manner it has so far.

Germany’s failure to make it out of the group stages, as well as Spain’s shock loss on penalties to hosts Russia over the weekend, has left the tournament wide-open, particularly on England’s half of the draw.

Gareth Southgate has done his best to tame expectation, but even he must be thinking his Three Lions side have a golden chance of having a big say in who lifts the trophy in just under two weeks.

Yes, England’s path looks much tamer than it could have been, but no game is easy at this stage of the competition and today’s last 16 opponents, Colombia, will prove a stern test.

The 2014 quarter-finalists started the tournament slowly, losing 2-1 to Japan, with an early Carlos Sanchez red card proving decisive.

However, they looked much more like themselves in their convincing 3-0 over Poland, before seeing off Senegal by a single goal to top Group H.

Bayern Munich midfielder James Rodriguez was instrumental in all three of his country’s goals against Poland, but he went off injured against Senegal and manager José Pékerman will be praying he’s fit enough to start here.

He has the ability to unlock any of the world’s best defences and Pékerman will know England’s rearguard has been questionable so far.

Such defensive instabilities must be a worry to Southgate and as good as they’ve looked going forward so far, they give the opposition chances, with teams averaging over nine shots a game against them.

Southgate will revert back to the line-up that brushed aside Panama, with Dele Alli’s return to fitness a timely boost.

Alli gives England’s attack an added dimension, which could prove crucial with his Spurs colleague Davinson Sanchez and Yerry Mina forming a solid partnership at the centre of Colombia’s defence.

This sturdiness at the back gives free rein to Rodriguez, Juan Quintero, Radamel Falcao and Juan Cuadrado, who showed against Poland how devastating they can be when in full force.

England must be wary of the attacking capabilities of their opponents, especially if Rodriguez is given the all-clear.

While England struggled to break down Belgium, you feel back at full-strength they’ve got plenty of options capable of hurting the Colombians.

Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jesse Lingard and Alli are a match for anyone and it’s refreshing to see how much they seem to be enjoying playing alongside each other in a national jersey.

As solid as Colombia have been in their last two matches, they haven’t faced an attack of this calibre yet and I fancy England to exploit that.

I’m not sure either defence is good enough to stop the opposing side’s attack and this one looks sure to have plenty of goal-mouth action.

This game is exactly the type England normally come up short in, but there’s something about this year which is getting us all believing.

Maybe it’s the fortunate way the draw has panned out, or possibly the lack of expectation before the tournament, but whatever it is, England are in fantastic shape to finally put it all together on the world stage.

I suggest backing England to keep fans dreaming by winning this one with both sides getting on the scoresheet.

Pointers

England and both teams to score 5.5 (BETDAQ)