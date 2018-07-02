Sam Torrance

Places are still up for grabs but two players all but confirmed their presence at the Ryder Cup in September with wins at the weekend, while others offered the captains timely reminders of their quality.

Alex Noren chose the ideal venue to claim his first title of the season, winning the Open de France at Le Golf National near Paris – the stage for this year’s contest with the United States.

The Swede birdied two of the last three holes to win by one shot, a very strong finish at a course that can have a sting in the tail. He’s such a great player, so that was nice to see.

Read more: Sam Torrance: Wallace win merits Ryder Cup consideration

It’s terrific for the confidence of the European team that he won at the Ryder Cup venue. Captain Thomas Bjorn will absolutely love that. He will have wanted Noren in there and not to have to pick him, so as good as it was for Noren to win, it was great for Thomas as well.

I mentioned in a recent column that Bjorn would like to have Sergio Garcia in his side too – as long as the Spaniard could show signs of a return to form following a difficult spell.

Well, Garcia did that by finishing in the top 10 in France, just three shots behind Noren, although his performance was marred a little by a final round of 74.

Molinari hitting new heights

The other man nailing down a place on the European team was Francesco Molinari, who won the Quicken Loans National on the PGA Tour.

Molinari summoned a sensational final round of 62 to win by an extraordinary eight shots in Maryland. It was his first title on US soil and his most emphatic triumph to date.

The Italian is in incredible form, having won at Wentworth in May and then finished second on his home turf last month. Now he has won again and he has never played better.

I have always loved Molinari’s swing but he has been something of an underperformer relative to his ability. Now he’s becoming the player that we all thought he would: one of the best in the world.

The 35-year-old has every attribute but his nemesis was the three or four-foot putt. He seems to have found a little more self belief and is holing those putts now. He has reached a new level and he’s well on his way to a Major.

I’m delighted for him that he’s set to make the Ryder Cup, having sat out the last couple of editions.

Molinari didn’t miss the team by much last time and has a strong bond with the competition, having halved his singles match with Tiger Woods to complete Europe’s Miracle at Medinah comeback in 2012.

Tiger, meanwhile, finished fourth in Maryland on Sunday – not a bad time to catch the eye of US captain Jim Furyk.