Felix Keith

Roger Federer said his first-round match against world No57 Dusan Lajovic on Centre Court at Wimbledon today would be “a little bit nerve-wracking”. It didn’t show.

It took until the fourth point for the eight-time champion to unfurl a crisp, powerful forehand winner and from thereon in the tie had a sense of inevitability about it.

A ruthlessly efficient Federer, well-rested and clear-minded after sitting out the clay court season, dispatched his Serbian opponent 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and 19 minutes.

Read more: Wimbledon 2018: Can anybody challenge Federer and Nadal?

Just 37 days out from his 37th birthday, Federer – with 20 grand slam titles and 98 career titles under his belt – remains the instant favourite for the SW19 crown. Against Lajovic he reminded us why.

The Swiss out-manoeuvred, out-played and out-thought his opponent. His combinations felt familiar but unstoppable: drop-shot to passing shot, backhand slice to full-blooded forehand, serve out wide to volleyed winner.

Clean winner was followed by clean winner, with a second-serve ace thrown into the mix for good measure. A packed Centre Court crowd purred – just as they have every year for the last 15.

After winning just 12 points in the first set, Lajovic grew into the match, but he was unable to make a dent on the Swiss’s unflappable game, with 93 per cent of points won on the first serve.

With fans fluttering in the stands in an attempt to repel the 30 degree heat, Federer looked as cool as ever, stepping up to crash back return winners.

Having picked up the title last year, Federer has now won his last 23 sets at Wimbledon. There is no chink in his pristine armour on grass. His serve is fluent, accurate and powerful; his ground strokes are unerring; his game is anything but predictable.

His longevity at the top of the men’s singles game is underlined by events off the court. Federer walked into centre court yesterday wearing unfamiliar clothing. His partnership with Nike, which began in 1994, came to a close in March.

But despite his age, the market has unfaltering confidence in him. Japanese brand Uniqlo has signed a 10-year deal worth a reported $300m (£228m) to provide him with kit. His “RF” brand is no longer, as Nike owns the copyright.

Federer’s material branding may have undergone an alteration, but on the court his personal brand is still going strong.

For him it seems to be a case of the more things change, the more they stay the same.