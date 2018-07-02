European target M&A rises to highest since 2007 thanks to mega-deals

Jasper Jolly

A spate of mega-deals spurred an M&A shopping spree as firms targeted more European acquisitions than at any point since 2007’s record year, new figures show.

European target mergers and acquisitions climbed to $770.4bn in first half of the year, according to data from Thomson Reuters published today.

The surge in bids for EU firms pushed the half-year total above the full-year volume for European targets in five of the last 10 years.

Read more: 'Internationalist' UK dealmakers buck trend of poor global M&A performance

Unilever’s share reunification is technically the largest deal of the year so far with a European target, with a notional price tag of $90.6bn. Yet even without the restructuring the year-to date performance remains the strongest since 2007 year-to-date – the year before the global financial crisis laid waste to M&A volumes across Western economies.

Other large offers include Takeda’s massive $76.9bn takeover of the UK’s Shire, plus offers for UK satellite broadcaster Sky as part of the sale of Fox assets by Rupert Murdoch.

Media deals, including offers for Sky and Vodafone's purchase of Unitymedia from Liberty Global, were the biggest sector, accounting for 20 per cent of volumes despite representing only eight per cent of offer numbers.

Acquisitions by the UK, US, Netherlands, Japan and Italy add up to$518.5bn in total, up by more than 240 per cent from the same point last year.

The spree of dealmaking comes at the end of a sustained period of strong growth across the Eurozone and most of the rest of Europe.

Meanwhile analysts have also pointed to a widespread belief that the business cycle is nearing its end, meaning firms are on the lookout for defensive purchases.

Read more: There's more to come in the M&A boom