Josh Mines

Pension schemes owned by the UK's 100 largest companies had their total deficit reduced by £36bn in just one year, data out today has shown.

In its latest funding update of UK private sector defined benefit (DB) pension schemes, JLT Employee Benefits said funds owned by FTSE 100 companies had nearly gone into surplus, standing £1bn in deficit in June, down from £37bn for the same period last year.

A scheme is in deficit when its total liabilities outweigh its assets.

The total deficit of all private sector DB schemes in the UK fell more than £100bn over the year, down to £34bn from £138bn in 2017. FTSE 350 companies ended June with a £5bn deficit, down from £46bn a year ago.

Read more: Go-Ahead and FirstGroup carrying heavy pension deficits compared to size

Murray Wright, deputy chief actuary of JLT Employee Benefits said the half-year results were "strong" and a good sign for pension schemes.

"Rises in corporate bond yields, alongside solid equity market returns have contributed to lower reported deficits," he added.

"FTSE 100 companies are very close to showing an aggregate surplus for the first time in a decade. This milestone highlights the striking point that these schemes are now in a position where they need to earn a return of less than three per cent per annum on their assets over the long run to allow them to pay benefits as they fall due to members."

Read more: FTSE350 DB pension deficit drops by £4bn in first quarter of 2018