Beatles fans or simply fans of watching tourists dart out into oncoming traffic will love this home overlooking the famous Abbey Road Studios.

Abbey Road, St John’s Wood, £1.9m

Located in the genteel neighbourhood of St John’s Wood – where Sir Paul McCartney still lives – the recording studio has been used to make some of the most famous albums of all time from stars as varied as Judy Garland, Adele and Kanye West.

“Ask anyone where Abbey Road is, and they’ll tell you, it’s one of the most celebrated streets in the world,” Tom Middleditch, associate director of the estate agency handling the sale, JLL. “The property, which is located within a 19th century converted church, enjoys magnificent proportions, tall ceilings and beautiful architectural details. Given its location in St John’s Wood I suspect it will be popular with an entrepreneur or someone linked to the music industry.”

It is a spectacular building, too, with a Grade II listing from Historic England to maintain its facade and a number of other unique architectural features.

There is now a three bedroom, three bathroom leasehold apartment located on the top floor of the church that is available to buy. With an open plan kitchen and living area, it has a mezzanine to separate the two and it’s ready to move into as it’s been extensively refurbished and comes with off-street parking.

A short walk away from both St John’s Wood and Maida Vale stations – on the Jubilee and the Bakerloo lines respectively, plenty of refined delights are on the doorstep such as Lords Cricket Ground, Regent’s Park, Regent’s Canal, all the shops and restaurants around Little Venice and the pretty neighbourhood of Primrose Hill.

