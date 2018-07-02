Sebastian Klovig Skelton

Today Pret A Manger is announcing the launch of a brand new apprenticeship programme which offers candidates the opportunity to complete an undergraduate Business Management degree at Manchester Metropolitan University.

The degree will be fully funded by Pret, and provides an alternative to the traditional educational routes offered to students during their time at college or sixth form.

Apprentices will also spend time learning practical and business management skills at the Pret Academy as well as through in-store experience.

Before candidates are given the opportunity to complete the BA, they must first complete stages one and two of the apprenticeship programme, which after four years could lead to them running their own shop and team.

Stage one, or the 'team member' stage, sees candidates working in-store, meeting suppliers, and attending industry events, which after a year gives apprentices a Hospitality Team Member Level 2 Apprenticeship Standard.

Stage two, referred to by Pret as the 'leader' stage, orients apprentices towards more managerial positions by giving them the chance to work as leaders in shops. Graduates at this stage will gain a Hospitality Supervisor Level 3 Apprenticeship Standard.

The third, or 'manager', stage is where candidates can study at Manchester Metropolitan, as well as getting the chance to become manager of their own Pret shop and achieve levels four and five of the Apprenticeship Standard.

Director of people at Pret, Andrea Wareham, said: "We are delighted to launch a new apprenticeship programme which focuses on building management skills, helping those involved to grow their careers and take advantage of the many opportunities we offer to become business leaders of the future.

"As well as gaining a lot of knowledge, our apprentices will become part of a community, making new friends in a supportive and fun environment."

Applications opened today and will close on 30th September. Anyone over the age of 16 can apply, and they can do so without their exam results.

Today is also the start of Pret's 'Big Experience Week', which offers paid work experience placements to 500 students between 16 and 18 years old. Those involved will have the chance to be fast-tracked through the Pret Apprenticeship application process.

Last year Pret got in trouble for offering unpaid work experience to teenagers, but later pledged to pay them in more than just sandwiches.

