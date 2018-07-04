June's most widely bought and sold funds on Charles Stanley Direct

Rob Morgan

Artemis Global Income remained a popular choice for exposure to high yielding global stocks among Charles Stanley Direct customers in June, while Fundsmith Equity was the most widely-purchased global equity fund, beating another regular favourite Lindsell Train Global Equity.

In the Asia ex-Japan sector Invesco Perpetual Asian outstripped the perennially popular Stewart Asia Pacific Leaders in terms of purchases while Old Mutual UK Smaller Companies was the go-to investment for those seeking opportunities in this dynamic part of the market.

Investors choosing a passive or tracker route prioritised Legal & General US Index for allocating specifically to US equities, while funds in Vanguard’s passive LifeStrategy range were also popular with those wishing to take a balanced investment approach encompassing both equities and bonds. These offer cost-efficient passive exposure to diversified portfolios and automatically rebalance to maintain a specific asset allocation.

Among the most sold funds were a number of widely held investments, likely a result of general trading activity.

There was, however, evidence of investors cooling towards growth-orientated areas such as smaller companies and Asia.

Finally, Neil Woodford’s CF Woodford Equity Income continued to be widely sold by Charles Stanley Direct customers. The fund was recently removed from our Foundation Fundlist of preferred investments across the major sectors.

Remember, although certain funds have been popular with our customers, this does not imply that you should follow suit. Any investment you choose should meet with your own personal circumstances and objectives, taking into consideration your existing portfolio.

Table: The top ten fund buys (in terms of number of trades) through Charles Stanley Direct in June 2018. Listed alphabetically. Does not include regular savings.

Artemis Global Income

Fundsmith Equity

Invesco Perpetual Asian

JOHCM UK Equity Income

Legal & General US Index

Lindsell Train Global Equity

Old Mutual UK Smaller Companies

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index

Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity

Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity

Table: The top ten fund sells (in terms of number of trades) through Charles Stanley Direct in June 2018. Listed alphabetically.

Aviva Strategic Bond

Baillie Gifford Global Discovery

Baillie Gifford Greater China

First State Stewart Asia Pacific Leaders

Fundsmith Equity

Lindsell Train Global Equity

LF Woodford Equity Income

M&G Global Dividend

Vanguard FTSE All Share Index

Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity

This article is not personal advice based on your circumstances. No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. Investors should be aware that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and that the price of shares and other investments, and the income derived from them, may fall as well as rise and the amount realised may be less than the original sum invested. Investment decisions in collectives should only be made after reading the Key Investor Information Document or Key Information Document, Supplementary Information Document and/or Prospectus. If you are unsure of the suitability of your investment please seek professional advice.