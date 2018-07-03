Nestle hits back at activist investor Daniel Loeb

Alys Key

Nestle has hit back after an activist investor put pressure on the company to up its financial returns.

Daniel Loeb of Third Point, which owns more than $3bn (£2.3bn) of Nestle stock, wrote a letter on Sunday suggesting ways the corporation could enhance value.

His proposed measures included divesting from assets including its 23 per cent holding in L'Oreal and using the money to fund further share buybacks.

But the company issued a statement yesterday insisting that the board was "implementing an accelerated long-term value creation strategy".

Nestle said it has already repositioned its portfolio through the $2.8bn sale of its confectionery arm to Ferrero. Its other strategic deals have included paying $7.15bn for the rights to sell Starbucks-branded coffee.

It said it had improved shareholder return by 135 per cent over the past 10 years.

This is not the first time Loeb has put pressure on the company. Last year when he revealed his fund's stake in Nestle, he pushed forward several proposals which were adopted by the company including the launch of a share buyback and the sale of non-core assets.

