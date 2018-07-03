Sebastian Klovig Skelton

Office vacancy rates in London have continued to improve despite headline office rates remaining flat, City A.M. can reveal.

The vacancy rate currently stands at 5.9 per cent, well below the 15-year average of 8 per cent and the 9.2 per cent peak in 2009, according to a new analysis by property consultancy Cluttons.

Cluttons cites greater landlord responsiveness to the recent downturn as a major contributory factor to the vacancy rate improvement, claiming that they have been far more responsive than in previous cycles.

This is not only in relation to rent and rent-free periods, but also the introduction of greater lease flexibility as well as an increased willingness to cap service charges and dilapidations on older buildings. Competition from disruptive office models, such as co-working and flexible working, has also forced landlords to be more responsive.

Commenting on the analysis, Cluttons head of research Faisal Durrani said: "Our analysis suggests that landlords are responding positively to the current downturn.

"However, they will need to continue to evolve their offer if they are to keep vacancy rates at the current low levels. This will involve a greater focus on factors such as wellness and connectivity if buildings are to avoid long-term obsolescence."

Read more: Flexible workspace offices rise as corporate firms show interest

Going forward, Cluttons predicts that landlords will have to make significant alterations to their buildings by repositioning people at the heart of building design and placing a greater emphasis on 'softer' considerations, like wellness and connectivity, that reduce the 'corporate feel'.

Cluttons added that when looking at previous cycles, comparatively few landlords are now tied up by high company debt ratios, which has helped to shift the focus towards occupiers' needs instead.

Read more: An office project in Stratford has just been sold for £240m