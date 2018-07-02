Alexandra Rogers

Over a third of high-net-worth investors (HNWI) in the UK feel more optimistic about the impact of Brexit than they did a year ago, according to new research.

Leading investment service Rathbones found that 36 per cent of HNWIs – defined as those with over £100,000 in savings or investable assets – felt more upbeat about Brexit than they did this time last year.

The company surveyed 1,000 UK savers and 500 HNWIs.

When asked about the factors that might threaten their wealth, 23 per cent of the wealthy investors mentioned Brexit, compared with 30 per cent in 2017. Other macroeconomic factors such as economic uncertainty, low interest rates and inflation ranked above Brexit in the list of investor concerns.

However, the company also found that less than a fifth of regular savers said they were more confident than last year about the effect of Brexit on their finances, while 20 per cent of savers said Brexit was a key threat to their savings.

The different outlook between the groups is most likely because investors of a higher value tend to be more internationally diversified and able to move more easily into different asset classes.

The drop in concern over Brexit for the wealthy could also be influenced by the investors carrying out their own contingency planning by seeking advice and protecting their wealth.

Robert Szechenyi, investment director at Rathbones, said the investors' increasing confidence in Brexit was down to the fact they'd had two years to make their own plans.

He urged those who had not already made plans to protect their portfolio to start thinking about doing so now, advising that diversifying a portfolio across asset classes was a "good step in mitigating any risk from economic uncertainty".

“Other economic concerns such as high inflation and low interest rates, although harder to plan for the long term, can also be provisioned against," he said. "For example, for people who hold a large proportion of their money in cash, looking to move some of this into a different asset such as a stocks and shares ISA or Self Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) could reduce the impact of a high inflation rate and low rates on savings.”

In recent weeks a number of businesses have warned that a lack of clarity and a lack of progress in the Brexit negotiations was forcing them to rethink some of their plans in the UK.

Airbus warned it would consider pulling investment in the UK in the event of a no-deal Brexit, while the boss of Siemens in the UK, Juergen Maier, also asked the government to urgent clarify how trade with the EU would work after Britain's departure.

