Lack of Irish border deal is wasting transition value, Moody's warns

Catherine Neilan

Ongoing uncertainties around Brexit has "reduced the benefit" of the transition period for firms issuing bonds, could force companies to execute their Brexit contingency plans, ratings agency Moody's has warned.

In an update following last week's European Council summit - which saw no progress on key issues such as the Irish border - the agency noted that "significant" uncertainties were likely to "persist for longer than anticipated" because of the deadlock in talks.

"The failure of the EU and UK to agree on the terms of a backstop plan... decreases the likelihood that the parties will be able to finalise the withdrawal agreement by October as planned," the note said.

"As such, the elevated level of uncertainty will continue to hamper corporate investment in the UK, household spending and growth."

Although Moody's said it a solution could still be reached in the next few months, time was running out to avert a no deal, which "could have substantial negative consequences for the UK economy".

The firm has previously warned of a weaker macroeconomic impact, including slower growth or outright recession and higher unemployment and inflation, which it sai would "weigh on credit quality for a range of UK issuers".

The delay in the negotiations on the withdrawal also has reduced the benefit of the planned transition period to debt issuers and could increase pressures on companies to execute their Brexit contingency plans, it said.

Moody's said it was "our base case" that an agreement would be reached on both transition and the final deal, which it predicted would have "features similar to those of current trading and regulatory arrangements, particularly for trading in goods, while financial institutions will lose their passporting rights after the transition ends".

Ultimately, Brexit will have a "moderate and manageable impact for most UK issuers, including for the affected UK banks", it added.