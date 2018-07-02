The banking sector is in a mess – it’s time for a new model

Andy Mielczarek

We’re on the cusp of a new dawn in the banking sector, driven by the fact that the current model doesn’t really work for consumers.

In a review into retail banking business models, the Financial Conduct Authority last week cut to the heart of the issue. In short they pointed out that the traditional banking model thrives on inertia and cross-selling, imposing sub-standard products on “captive audiences”.

Britons may have free banking, but they’re still paying a high price for it.

Banks typically attract consumers with loss-leading rates or introductory offers, allowing them to more easily sell other products that offer poor value.

At the same time, many banks are offering good rates for the few – the low-risk, most promising customers – at the expense of the many “average” consumers. Worse still – sometimes the more vulnerable customers can be the more profitable, and they effectively subsidise great rates for the financially stable.

Not only is this practice misleading, it’s unfair.

Yet no bank has really broken out of this mould, because relying on this model relies on opacity. It doesn’t pay to be transparent.

With a few exceptions, most so-called “challenger” banks aren’t really challenging this model either. They operate as a traditional “full service” bank but with a sparkly new shop front. But they still rely on the same unfair system.

Finally, when all banks are the same, are consumers truly encouraged or even rewarded for shopping around? Not really. This is why the big banks hold more than 80 per cent of the current account market, and so often consumers simply take what’s on offer from their local branch because the competition isn’t really that different anyway.

But things are changing, and on the horizon is an entirely new model of banking: one that puts customers first and works well for both bank and customer. At the heart of this new model is product innovation.

Think about it – for all the billions spent on technology over the years, fundamentally financial products have haven’t evolved. You might do your banking online, but the mortgage, loan or current account you hold is, in essence, the same as it ever was.

New technology can help us create products that are dynamic, innovative and tailored – that serve customers currently being failed by the market.

This is our driving force at Chetwood. Although we’re a bank, we’re don’t see ourselves as a traditional bank, but a manufacturer of financial services products that serve specific market groups. We want to create products that stand alone as good value for all involved. We’ve done this with our loan, LiveLend, and will continue to do so with our lending and savings products in the future.

For example, Open Banking will put greater power into the hands of the consumer, allowing them to leverage their data to help providers help them get the best deal for their circumstances. We’re really excited about the potential for this.

There are other powerful agents for change in the space too. Regulators are very much on board – reflected in the FCA’s comments from Wednesday and their actions, including the introduction of seven-day switching. The easier it is for consumers to shop around the better. Here, new technology also plays a role.

Software and products are emerging that ‘nudge’ people to make smarter financial decisions. There are already apps that help people to control their spending and to save more – the same technology can be used to encourage people to switch accounts and shop around regularly.

Using technology like this might go against the grain for traditional banks, but in the long term consumers, the sector and the British economy will benefit as people become better off.

The new dawn in banking is upon us. It’s changing fast and it won’t be long before we leave the old model well and truly in the past.

