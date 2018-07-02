US Chamber of Commerce attacks Trump on tariffs

Mary McDougall

The largest US business group is today launching a campaign opposing President Donald Trump's trade tariffs.

The new campaign, detailed to Reuters, is an aggressive effort by the US Chamber of Commerce to show that Trump is risking a global trade war that will hit the wallets of US consumers.

The Chamber, which has 3 million members, historically has worked closely with Republican presidents and praised Trump for signing business tax cuts in December. But mounting trade tensions have opened a rift with the president.

“The administration is threatening to undermine the economic progress it worked so hard to achieve,” said Chamber president Tom Donohue in a statement to Reuters. “We should seek free and fair trade, but this is just not the way to do it.”

Trump has announced billions of dollars in tariffs targeted at China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union, saying such moves are needed to offset trade imbalances.

Nations have begun retaliating. Beijing has responded dollar for dollar with tariffs on $34bn (£25.9bn) worth of imports due to come into effect on Friday.

The EU slapped tariffs last month on $3.2bn worth of US goods such as Levi's jeans, bourbon whiskey and Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Harley-Davidson responded by saying it would shift production of motorbikes for the EU market out of the US.

Canada struck back at US steel and aluminium tariffs with punitive measures on $12.6bn worth of American goods, effective from yesterday.

Pushing back on Trump, the Chamber based a state-by-state analysis on data from the US Department of Commerce and government agencies in China, the EU, Mexico and Canada.

Trump has previously been persuaded to back off of trade threats with the argument that states that backed him in the 2016 presidential campaign will be hard-hit.

For example, the Chamber said Texas could see $3.9 billion worth of exports targeted by retaliatory tariffs; Tennessee, $1.4 billion; and South Carolina, $3 billion, Reuters reported.