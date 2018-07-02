Rebecca Smith

Disruption between London Victoria and Clapham Junction is expected to continue until 4pm due to a fault on a train, National Rail said today.

Some are lines are blocked, so service has been "vastly reduced" at London Victoria - affecting Gatwick Express and Southern trains.

Services are now likely to be terminated early, cancelled and experience delays, with trains unable to use platforms 14, 15, 16 and 19.

Service alterations announced so far: Portsmouth Harbour / Southampton Central and Bognor Regis services will terminate and start at Three Bridges Reigate services will terminate and start at East Croydon Epsom and Sutton services will be diverting to London Bridge East Grinstead services will be diverting to London Bridge Victoria to Horsham services will be terminating and restarting at Epsom

Tickets will be valid on the following services:

South Western Railway services via any reasonable route.

London Underground services via any reasonable route.

London buses via any reasonable route.

Southeastern Railway services via any reasonable route.

Tramlink services between Beckenham Junction and Wimbledon.

Mutual ticket accceptance between Southern and Thameslink Passengers.

London Overground via any reasonable route.

Metro Bus services between Three Bridges and East Grinstead

Southdown PSV services between Oxted and Hurst Green

A train this morning developed a fault and was no longer able to take power from the electrified third rail, so responders went to the site to meet the train and work out how to fix the problem.

Whilst that fault was being investigated, the electricity supply to the track had to be switched off so that responders could safely reach the line and inspect it, and also help customers on board.

The electricity supply has now been recharged in an attempt to move the train back into London Victoria so the line can eventually be cleared.

