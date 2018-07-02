Poundworld founder warns business has just days left to be rescued

Alys Key

Poundworld's founder has warned that it could have just days left to be rescued, as he pulls together a plan to salvage the retailer.

Chris Edwards, who established the chain in 1974, accused Poundworld's administrators of paying "lip service" to his plan to save 186 stores and 3,000 jobs.

"If something doesn’t happen in the next few days, the business will go to the wall, which is so unnecessary when we have the desire and ability to save it," he said.

According to Edwards, he approached administrators Deloitte four weeks ago with a proposal but was "just paid lip service until everyone else they were talking to about saving Poundworld had walked away".

His team has in the last week been in contact with Poundworld's lender Santander and been able to visit the company's headquarters to assess the situation.

"It would be a race against time to replenish stock levels enough to stabilise Poundworld, and each day that passes means we’re moving further away from being able to save the business which is incredibly frustrating," he said.

Deloitte has been contacted for comment.

