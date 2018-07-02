Catherine Neilan

Unite boss Len McCluskey has warned businesses that "the game is up" as the union is now sitting on a strike fund worth £35m.

Speaking from Birmingham, the general secretary told members the war chest was "ready and waiting" to support industrial action, but noted that the very threat of using it meant "many victories" had been won.

"The mere fact that we are willing as a union to set aside so much money to win justice in the workplace is enough to bring employers to their senses because smart companies realise the game is up," he said. "Unite’s resources are an indication of our determination to win for our members, and speak to the bad bosses in the language they understand best – cash.

"As Bob Dylan sang ‘money doesn’t talk – it swears’, so let’s say that our dispute fund, our strike pay, sends a message that is well understood in the boardrooms."

The union leader also had a message for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, urging him to stop focusing on London and consider "industrial areas outside the big cities, among older working-class voters in particular", where the party is still weak.

Noting that the next General Election was "far from in the bag", McCluskey said: "There is a broader sense of disconnect between London and the often run-down and ignored industrial areas.

"Extra seats in London are not going to get Jeremy Corbyn into Downing Street. So test every policy against how it is going to play in Walsall and Wakefield, Mansfield and Middlesbrough, Glasgow and Gateshead. Put the necessity of decent secure jobs, skilled work, at the heart of everything. If you’re talking about any policy which cuts against that, it is almost certainly a mistake."

McCluskey also called on "Labour malcontents" to "get behind our leader and put a sock in it."