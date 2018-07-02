Helen Murphie

Some women love to power dress in the office. But others loathe suits and hate walking in stilettos.

Sexist dress codes requiring women to wear skirts, make-up, nail varnish, high heels, stockings, and to style their hair in a certain way still surprisingly remain part of City life.

But is that about to change with the introduction of government guidance on dress codes in the workplace?

Read more: MPs want tougher laws to ban sexist dress codes

The guidance follows the campaign of temp worker Nicola Thorp, who called for a change in the law after she was sent home by an agency for refusing to wear 2-4-inch heels at PwC. She explained that working in flat shoes did not stop her from doing her receptionist job, and complained that there was no similar requirement for men.

More than 150,000 people signed a petition inspired by her to ban sexist dress codes in the workplace.

The government has stopped short of creating new laws, on the basis that the Equality Act 2010 already in principle bars sexist dress requirements at work. It believes that the problem stems from the outdated attitudes of some employers on women’s appearance at work, and confusion about the scope of the law. The guidance makes it clear that, while it is not against the law to have a dress code, insisting that women (or men) wear certain items of clothing or accessories in the absence of a legitimate reason is highly likely to amount to discrimination, and could lead to a hefty compensation pay out.

Dress codes are not unlawful, but if you have one, it should have the same aims and standards for men and women – i.e. to look “professional and smart”. While some dress requirements for the sexes may be different, there should be a legitimate reason for any such requirement in relation to the job itself. Employers should therefore review dress codes and consider their relevance to the roles of employees.

Here are some things to keep in mind your business has a dress code:

Generally, codes which specify women should wear high heels, skirts or make-up are likely to amount to sex discrimination.

Dress codes which ban clothing worn more commonly by particular religious or minority groups may amount to direct discrimination and therefore cannot be justified.

Certain dress codes could lead to a breach of health and safety rules. Requiring a person to wear a certain outfit or shoes when they are on their feet all day could cause injury to the employee.

Strict dress codes or a ban on jewellery are necessary in some industries; for example working with food or in a scientific or medical environment.

Consider whether reasonable adjustments are necessary for disabled employees if your dress code puts them at a disadvantage.

In answer to the question, it is most likely that your manager’s demand that you wear high heels will amount to sex discrimination unless there is a genuine reason attached to your occupation which requires you to wear them.

Contact your HR department and challenge the dress code – and if all fails, tell your boss that the highest award for injury to feelings in respect of successful discrimination claims has just been increased to £42,900.

Read more: We talk to the founder of fashion brand Seraphine about sexism and style