British manufacturing growth eases to slowest quarter since end of 2016

Jasper Jolly

The UK's manufacturing output held steady in June as the second-quarter performance of the sector hit its weakest in a year and a half, according to figures published today.

The manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), a closely followed barometer for the sector, rose slightly from a revised reading of 54.3 points in May to hit 54.4 last month, data firm IHS Markit said.

The average expansion across the second quarter, at 54.2, was the slowest since the final quarter of 2016.

British manufacturers have enjoyed what the Bank of England's deputy governor described as a "sweet spot", with a weaker pound following the EU referendum at the same time as the cross-Channel trading relationship remains unchanged. However, the effects of the devaluation appear to be fading.

Read more: Donald Trump threatens next step in trade war as US manufacturers react

"Growth is lower as manufacturing business rely on backlogs and inventory building to keep machines working, something that cannot continue for too much longer," said Jeremy Thomson-Cook, chief economist at Worldfirst.

"Risks for the sector remain in everything from the weakness of sterling, the threat of trade tariffs and more difficult international trade terms, Brexit and those higher input prices from commodity markets. The trend in UK manufacturing is one of weakness and this figure confirms that fact.”

Manufacturing growth had previously slowed from its recent peak in the autumn of last year up until April, although today's figures confirm that it bounced back slightly in May and June.

The PMI data showed that output continued to rise across consumer, intermediate and investment goods industries, although new order input growth slowed. However, separate data from the Confederation of British Industry last month suggested that order books improved.

Meanwhile, input cost pressures rose to a four-month high. Some firms said that "cost increases were being exacerbated by shortages of certain raw materials", IHS Markit said.

Rob Dobson, a director at IHS Markit, said the data showed a "remarkable" turnaround from the high rates of growth seen at the end of 2017.

"The trend in demand will need to stage a much firmer rebound if a further slowdown in output growth is to be avoided," he said, although added that business optimism at a seven-month low cast doubt over the prospects for strengthening order books.

Read more: Manufacturing outlook brightens as order books fill again