Tesco announces partnership with Carrefour: Here's how the City reacted

Alys Key

Tesco and Carrefour have this morning announced a strategic partnership which could pave the way for lower prices on their shelves.

City analysts have responded to the news with questions about Brexit, the benefits for consumers, and what it could mean for Sainsbury's and Asda's proposed merger.

Protecting margins and post-Brexit supply chains

Michael van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said: "The likelihood is that today’s announcement is focused more on protecting wafer thin margins than benefiting consumers, knowing that brand loyalty is strong. These are companies after all. And publicly listed. In which case fiduciary duty is to stakeholder/shareholders, rather than consumers.

"The timing and geographical proximity of the parties involved, however, is not lost on us as the UK edges closer to what could prove a highly disruptive Brexit. It is highly likely that today’s news is fuelled by fears of what Brexit might do to cross-channel trade and finely tuned supply chains, especially in terms of perishables like fresh food."

Putting more pressure on big suppliers

Retail industry expert Nick Bubb said: "There is no explanation of why the two companies have chosen each other, but it clearly goes without saying that they are the market leaders in the UK and France and think that by pooling their buying power they can extract even better terms from multinational suppliers like Unilever (and own-label suppliers)."

Hitting back at Sainsbury's-Asda

Neil Wilson of Markets.com commented: "Although Tesco has only just completed its acquisition of Booker, management clearly felt that they had to respond to the Asda-Sainsbury tie-up, which promised to lower prices for every day items.

"But there is the inherent contradiction of that deal in this partnership too in that they talk about strengthening relationships with suppliers and delivering lower prices at the same time, the kind of logic that is designed to assuage competition authorities but leaves sceptics unimpressed."

