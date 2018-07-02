Emily Nicolle

Tesla almost reached its targets for Model 3 production last night, making it just a few hours after midnight passed yesterday morning.

CEO Elon Musk had previously said he wanted to reach total production numbers of 5,000 cars per week by the end of June. As 1 July rolled around, Tesla was only a few cars shy of that target.

According to reports from Reuters, workers said that the 5,000th car rolled off the production line at the Fremont, California factory around 5am local time yesterday.

In an email to employees later that day, Musk said the company had hit its target on time, and expects to produce 6,000 Model 3 sedans per week "next month". Musk also said Tesla had hit its 7,000 per week Model S and Model X production targets at the same time.

The milestone comes as Tesla was forced to cut 9 per cent of its total workforce last month as it burned through cash trying to meet production targets, which saw the company building makeshift factories out of tents to urgently cover new production lines.

However, the company has said it will not need to raise cash this year. Musk previously tweeted that Tesla is expected to reach profitability in either the third or fourth quarter.

Official production and delivery numbers for the quarter are set to be announced by the firm later this week, after leaving investors on tenterhooks as they awaited the end of June to see whether Tesla would meet targets.

The company has been beset by controversy in recent weeks, as Musk accused former employees of sabotage after a small fire on one production line and filed a lawsuit against another for orchestrating a data leak to the press.

