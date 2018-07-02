Eve Sleep share price crashes as sales fall short and CEO departs

Alys Key

Shares in Eve Sleep plummeted over 60 per cent this morning as its boss and co-founder stepped down and the company warned that profits will be impacted by lacklustre sales growth.

Chief executive Jas Bagniewski will leave Eve with immediate effect, a decision the group said had been made by "mutual consent".

"We have fallen short of our own and the market’s high expectations and as a result have taken the tough decision to make management change," said chairman Paul Pindar. "Jas has, as one of the founders, been a driving force for this business and has much to be proud of. He leaves with the Board’s best wishes for the future."

Bagniewski still owns a shareholding of around six per cent in the company.

His fellow co-founder and chief financial officer Abid Ismail will take over as head of the business until a replacement is found.

The change was announced alongside a new strategic focus, which includes a major partnership with UK retailer Dreams.

The company has said it will refocus on strongly performing markets such as the UK and France, instead of entering multiple new markets.

Sales in the first half fell short of expectations, with the key growth initiatives launched under Bagniewski failing to yield results.

Group sales were up 61 per cent to £18.6m in the six months to the end of June. This was lower than the 100 per cent growth expected, and the company warned that the revenue shortfall would not be offset by second half growth, meaning UK profitability will be delayed from the fourth quarter of this year.

This is despite a new partnership with bed retailer Dreams, which will see Eve being made available in 193 of its stores in just two weeks.

This morning's share price slump brought the value down to 26.5p.

