Online estate agent Purplebricks has announced it is picking up Canadian real estate company DuProprio and its English-language subsidiary ComFree (DPCF) for £29.3m in its latest international expansion move.

It marks the latest step in Purplebricks' expansion push after German media business Axel Springer invested £125m in the online estate agent to fuel global growth.

Last month, Purplebricks unveiled further US expansion, with its offerings spanning Las Vegas, Nevada and Phoenix in Arizona, after launching in California and New York.

Shares edged up 1.5 per cent in early trading.

Today, Michael Bruce, global chief executive of Purplebricks, said of the latest deal which is expected to be completed by 6 July:

DPCF developed a strong presence in delivering a flat fee, cost-effective, professional real estate service to the people of Canada, challenging the conventional agency market. Their model of bringing a range of service packages and support, with access to expertise from coaches to legal professionals, is proving highly attractive to the Canadian public, and has aspects in common with the Purplebricks’ model and ethos in the UK, Australia and the US.

The company said DPCF owns and operates a commission-free real estate service network as an online offering with similar attributes to Purplebricks, and the deal should pave the way for opportunities to grow market share in Canada. DPCF has around a fifth of the market share of Quebec's property market.

"The valuation is attractive based on DPCF's strong market position in the Canadian real estate sector, impressive revenue growth since launch and its underlying profitability," Purplebricks said.

It plans to plug £15m into DPCF's expansion across Canada over the next two years, which will be funded from the retained profits generated by the province of Quebec, and supplemented by the cash reserves of Purplebricks.

Marco Dodier, president and chief executive of DPCF, said the tie-up with allow the company to replicate its success in Quebec across the rest of Canada.

It will continue to operate under the existing brands of DuProprio in Quebec and ComFree outside of there, with the same management team at the helm.

