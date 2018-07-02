Rebecca Smith

Premier Foods has hit back at activist investor Oasis Management seeking the removal of the company's chief executive Gavin Darby, saying it offers "no constructive solution".

Last week, the board said it had been made aware that Oasis, which owns 9.3 per cent of Premier Food's shares, intended to vote against the re-election of Darby as chief executive at the company's general meeting (AGM) on 18 July, and was encouraging others to follow suit.

In a shareholder circular issued this morning, the board rejected "the various statements and sentiments" expressed by Oasis so far, and said it had confidence in Darby.

Read more: Top investor in Premier Foods hits out at boss over ‘five years of failure’

"Should the Oasis proposal be successful, there is no certainty that a manager with equivalent or superior skills could be recruited, at acceptable cost or within a reasonable period," the board warned.

Keith Hamill, Premier Foods' chairman, said:

The board believes that Gavin Darby is running the company well. In contrast, the Oasis proposal offers no constructive solution to the challenges being addressed and involves the risk of creating instability at a time when continuity is important in completing the work being done. The board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of Gavin Darby's re-election as CEO at the AGM on the 18th July 2018.

Premier Foods, which owns brands including Mr Kipling, Oxo and Bisto, said Darby became chief executive at a time when the company was "in serious financial difficulties", in February 2013. The company had net debt of nearly £1bn, and since then Darby has been "successfully transforming" the company through "a challenging industry back-drop by undertaking significant cost and efficiency initiatives".

The board said: "The business has progressed and is leveraging key strategic partnerships with Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd (with noodles) and Mondelez International (with Cadbury cakes), which has substantially increased the rate of innovation and new product development and is driving rapid international expansion."

The robust backing comes after trustees of Premier’s three biggest pension funds wrote a letter to the company and the Pensions Regulator on Friday in which they said they were “concerned” at the calls for Darby’s dismissal.

Oasis has criticised the chief executive's pay package, and said that shareholders, employees and customers deserve a company to be led by someone who believes in the brands and in a better future for Premier Foods.

In response to the board's statement today, Oasis said:

We are disappointed to see that the board refuses to acknowledge the shareholder value destruction, poor financial performance and lack of strategy at the now zombie-like Premier Foods under the shocking reign of Gavin Darby. Furthermore Oasis have CEO candidates who have approached us, have excellent skills and are available immediately. After five years of failure and two years after a 65p takeover approach, we still do not see any share price or operational improvement. The time has come for Gavin Darby to go.

Read more: Premier Foods' pension trustees back boss in face of shareholder revolt