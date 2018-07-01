James Booth

Online estate agent Purplebricks is expected to report widening losses in its full-year financial results on Thursday.

Analyst consensus figures from S&P Global Market Intelligence showed that losses are expected to stand at £22m for the year, up from £6m last year.

Read more: Viva Las Vegas: Purplebricks builds on US expansion with two new cities

Revenue is expected to double, growing to £93.74m, up from £46.7m last year.

In March the estate agent warned that “underlying softness” meant that group revenues for the year were expected to come in around five per cent below consensus.

Despite the losses, Purplebricks remains committed to a bullish expansion programme and received a £125m investment from German publishing house Axel Springer earlier this year to help fuel a roll-out in the US and support entry into new markets.

Read more: Purplebricks shares fall as it warns of Beast from the East revenue hit

Last month Purplebricks expanded to Las Vegas, Nevada, and Phoenix, Arizona after previous launches in California and New York.

Las Vegas and Phoenix residents can list their homes with Purplebricks for a flat fee of $3,600 (£2,713) and, upon closing, pay the buyer's agent commission.

Purplebricks charges a flat fee rather than taking a cut of the eventual sale price, which the customer must pay regardless of whether the property is sold or not.