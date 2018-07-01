Frank Dalleres

He may not appreciate it for the time being, but maybe it had all been going a bit too smoothly for Lewis Hamilton before today's Austrian Grand Prix.

Three wins from the previous five races had catapulted him into a 14-point lead in the Formula One Drivers’ Championship, cancelling out Sebastian Vettel’s blistering start to the season.

Now, following an afternoon to forget at the Red Bull Ring, that lead is gone, Vettel is back in front and Hamilton has a real fight on his hands once again.

Hamilton made the perfect start in Austria, passing his pole-sitting team-mate Valtteri Bottas at the start of the race.

But the Finn’s retirement on lap 14 of 71 indirectly dented the Briton’s hopes. Mercedes officials overlooked an opportunity to pit Hamilton under virtual safety car conditions – a chance not missed by their rivals.

When he did finally stop, he re-emerged behind Red Bull’s own Max Vertappen – the eventual winner – as well as Kimi Raikkonen and Daniel Ricciardo.

It was to get worse. A blistering left rear tyre forced Hamilton to pit again, resigning him to a battle for fourth place.

And then eight laps from the end Hamilton retired altogether, complaining of a loss of power that it emerged had been down to a drop in fuel pressure.

It was the first time in 34 races that he had failed to finish in the points and it left him one point behind Vettel, who followed Ferrari team-mate Raikkonen home in third place.

How Hamilton could do with yet another win at the British Grand Prix this week to reassert his dominance in the title race and ensure the championship lead changes hands for a fifth time this season.

It is worth remembering, however, that the Stevenage driver was under pressure at Silverstone last year, albeit for different reasons.

Knives had been sharpened in the lead-up to his home race, with Vettel leading the standings by 26 points and suggestions that Hamilton had snubbed his fans by opting out of the Formula One Live event in central London in the days before the race.

Hamilton weathered the storm and won a record-equalling fifth British Grand Prix in imperious fashion. To top it off, Vettel’s late puncture slashed the German’s advantage to one point.

It proved the start of a period of Hamilton dominance, the first of six wins in eight races that effectively wrapped up his fourth world championship, putting him level with Vettel.

For all his finesse, Hamilton thrives when he is in a fight. When it is too easy or already won, as we have seen in previous title-winning seasons, it can blunt his edge. A perceived grievance lights a fire under the 33-year-old.

Team boss Toto Wolff called the Austrian Grand Prix “very, very cruel”, “a major wake-up call” and “my most painful day at Mercedes”.

For Hamilton, it may be the dig in the ribs that brings out the very best in him in front of his most fervent supporters – and triggers an unstoppable charge for a fifth title – on Sunday.