Trump sends 'high-rank' delegation to UK airshow

President Donald Trump will send the "highest ranking US delegation in recent memory" to the Farnborough Airshow to push his ‘Buy American’ policy and boost exports of weapons and aircraft.

The US delegation will be led by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, and include the State Department’s under secretary for arms control and international security Andrea Thompson and officials from the Commerce Department, the Airforce and the Pentagon’s weapons export administration, according to Reuters.

Trump, who is set to visit the UK this month, is not scheduled to attend the Hampshire show which runs from 16 to 22 July.

The ‘Buy American’ policy, announced in April, aims to speed up arms deal approvals and increase the advocacy role of senior US officials in closing foreign sales.

The initiative, also known as the Conventional Arms Transfer Policy, loosens US export rules on equipment including fighter jets, drones warships and artillery to raise billions of dollars in arms business.

Last year the department authorised, licensed and provided oversight for $42bn (£31.8bn) in government-to-government sales and $112bn in direct commercial sales, Reuters reported.

US companies that could benefit from the policy are Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman.

