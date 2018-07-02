Christian May

With the government pledging an additional £20bn for the NHS, it seems appropriate (if a little morbid) to reflect on the old saying that nothing is certain except death and taxes.

With the commitment for a massive cash injection for the health service, the government has effectively opened the bidding in Whitehall for further spending increases and yet higher taxes. If the NHS, why not defence? Military chiefs are all over the airwaves demanding more money, vying for time with teachers who make the case for an uplift in education spending and a plethora of other voices who want more money for housing, infrastructure, transport and devolution.

The voice of the taxpayer is rarely heard these days, despite the fact that spending increases on the scale proposed will require significant tax rises. And we're not just talking about tweaking reliefs and allowances. If the government continues to drift towards a new tax and spend mentality, then the raids on our income, savings and investments will have to be sizeable and sustained.

Though ministers grumble in private that fighting the next election on the back of tax rises will come back to bite them, others are confident that Labour's plans for massive tax rises actually give the Tories a bit of headroom to bring in some of their own while still representing the less painful option at the ballot box.

What a miserable state of affairs.

Any idea that the Tory austerity drive was conducted in order to put the country in a position where it could reduce the tax burden, slim down the state and let people keep more of the money they've earned now seems utterly shot.

The Taxpayers' Alliance, which makes the evidence-based case for lower taxes with admirable consistency, today draws attention to the major tax-cutting agendas being waged in America and Australia. Donald Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is already proving successful, with hundreds of US companies raising pay and increasing investment. Down under, over 4.4m Australians will benefit from a $144bn seven-year income tax reduction programme.

Yet here in the UK the political debate is simply over which taxes to raise - and by how much. Let's hope some of the aspiring future Tory leaders currently jockeying for position have the courage to reverse this drift, and to rediscover what it actually means to be a tax-cutting Conservative.