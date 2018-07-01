Premier Foods' pension trustees back boss in face of shareholder revolt

James Booth

The trustees of Premier Foods’ pensions funds have publicly backed its chief executive officer (CEO) Gavin Darby in the face of opposition from its second-largest shareholder.

Hong Kong-based Oasis Management has called for Darby to be fired for what it called “shareholder value destruction”.

The trustees of Premier’s three biggest pension funds wrote a letter to the company and the Pensions Regulator on Friday in which they said they were “concerned” at the calls for Darby’s dismissal.

The company’s total pension liabilities stand at £4bn, far outstripping its market capitalisation of £437m.

The trustees said “they wish to place on record that we consider the risks associated with a change in leadership at this current point could be destabilising from an employer covenant perspective.”

They said that if Oasis was successful there was a risk that shareholder returns and short-termism will become of increased importance” which they said they would view “extremely negatively”.

They warned that defined benefit pension scheme was “significantly underfunded” and said “anything which jeopardises our ability to deliver on past promises may result in out of cycle action by the trustees to protect members’ positions”.

Premier, which owns food brands Oxo and Batchelors, is issuing a circular to shareholders on Monday reiterating support for Darby and calling for shareholders to back him at its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM).

Chair Keith Hamill said: “There is no certainty that should Oasis successfully remove Gavin, that they can find someone with better skills at an acceptable cost and within a reasonable timeframe. Nor is it certain someone will do it. This is a difficult sector, a big challenge and there is an aggressive activist on the shareholder register."

On Friday a spokesperson for Oasis said: “Shareholders, pensioners, employees and customers deserve their Company to be led by someone who believes, like we do, in the brands and in a better future for Premier Foods.”