Alexandra Rogers

Senior cabinet ministers are openly considering the idea of extending the UK's Brexit transition period, days before the Prime Minister gathers her team for a vital summit at her country retreat.

Business secretary Greg Clark yesterday suggested that the transition deadline could be extended past 31 December 2020 to allow businesses to better prepare for life outside of the EU. Meanwhile, Andrea Leadsom, the Brexit-backing cabinet minister and Leader of the House told HuffPost that while she didn't support extending the transition period the policy is "under review."

Clark told Sky News “any reasonable person” would be guided by evidence when deciding the length of the transition.

"What we need to assess is how long it would reasonably take to put in practice and then it seems to me that any reasonable person would have to be guided by the facts and the evidence," he said.

Read more: It's time to consider extending the Brexit transition period

Clark's comments come just days before May is due to assemble her cabinet at her country residence, Chequers, where she will attempt to gain cabinet backing for a final Brexit position.

Despite the growing chatter in favour of seeking an extension to the UK's formal departure date, Downing Street last night dismissed the possibility of any such move.

“We have been clear that the implementation period will be time-limited and will end by 1 January 2021," it said.

Talk of an extended transition agreement began when a chorus of businesses, including manufacturing giant Airbus and carmaker BMW, warned that time was running out in the negotiations.

Some prominent Brexiters have also appeared relaxed about the idea, including international trade secretary Liam Fox and Brexit secretary David Davis.

Fox last week said it "wouldn't bother" him if it were lengthened by a few months while Davis has previously told MPs that "plus or minus a few months is neither here nor there.

Edwin Morgan, director of policy at the Institute of Directors, said: "After we leave the EU in March next year, it's vital that there is a transition period long enough to finalise our new economic relationship, put new systems in place, and let businesses adjust. Some of these changes, new customs arrangements for example, may take longer than two years to fully implement."

However, any move by the government to formally seek a softer transition timeframe is likely to rile some figures in the pro-Brexit camp.

Leading Brexiter Jacob Rees-Mogg told City A.M: "I am strongly opposed to any extension. I do not like the transition to December 2020, let alone further vassalage."

Henry Newman, the director of think tank Open Europe, added that the recent interjections by ministers were "not helpful".

"The single most important thing is for businesses to have clarity on what the government's position is," he said, while repeating the need for government to prepare for a "no-deal" scenario.

"We should be focusing on our future relationship with the EU and not distracting ourselves with talks of the transition agreement."

Read more: NHS planning for 'no deal' Brexit says Simon Stevens