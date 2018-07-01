Jasper Jolly

Short interest in shares in London-headquartered Metro Bank has risen sharply as investors bet on a share issue, according to reports.

Almost 10 per cent of Metro Bank’s shares are on loan, up from 4.56 per cent a year ago, according to data from IHS Markit cited by the Sunday Times.

Metro Bank has been open about its need to raise more capital to fund its growth ambitions. The challenger bank aims to quadruple its deposit base to more than £50bn by 2023.

Chairman and founder Vernon Hill previously told City A.M. that he would need to go to investors “multiple times” in the coming years. The firm has expressed confidence that its long-term investor base will back the bank in any fundraising.

Banks analyst John Cronin of Goodbody stockbrokers expects the firm to go to investors by the end of 2018. Metro Bank will announce half-year results on 25 July.

Hedge fund Odey Asset Management has increased its short position to a 1.38 per cent in a big bet against Metro Bank.

Investors borrow stock for a fee in order to sell it back at a later point if the price falls, pocketing the difference.

Shares in Metro Bank retreated at its last results announcement in spite of another set of record profits as investors queried its ambitious targets.