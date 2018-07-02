Estate agents feel pinch from online challengers as 153 fold in one year

Josh Mines

Over 150 estate agents have folded in the last year as online rivals continue to create a challenging trading environment for high street businesses.

The number of estate agents which have gone insolvent in the last year went up from 148 the year before to 153.

The data compiled by accountancy firm Moore Stephens revealed that more than a quarter (27 per cent) of UK estate agents were showing signs of financial distress.

Big players in the market like Foxtons have seen revenues slip 15 per cent in quarter one compared to the same period last year, while shares in Countrywide plummeted 25 per cent in one day after it issued its second profit warning of 2018.

Online challengers like Hatched and Yopa are making life difficult for high street estate agents, as they have a fraction of the costs and can charge low commission rates.

Moore Stephens also suggested government plans to outlaw letting fees which are expected to passed at the start of 2019 could put even more of a squeeze on estate agents.

Read more: Contentious new government bill could save tenants £240m

The additional stamp duty surcharge of three per cent is also hitting the pockets of estate agents, Moore Stephens said.

"Insolvencies of high street estate agent are increasing as online competitors continue to chip away at their sales and undermine commission rates," said Chris Marsden, restructuring partner at Moore Stephens.

"With the ban on letting fees stated to come into force in 2019, estate agents will struggle to pass those fees onto landlords.

"Some areas in the UK are appear to have an excess capacity of estate agents, which could mean there is not enough business to spread around as property transactions stagnate.

“Estate agents with a traditional model may have to look at whether they can reduce overheads and review their service offering to effectively compete in the current market."

Read more: Estate agents applaud crackdown on rogue operators