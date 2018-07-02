Big businesses put brakes on hiring and investment in Brexit waiting game

Jasper Jolly

Bosses at Britain’s biggest businesses are moving onto the defensive as Brexit returns to the top of their pile of concerns, a survey to be published today will show.

Some 40 per cent of the 103 chief financial officers from FTSE 350 firms and other large companies said they will slow hiring over the next three years as the UK leaves the EU, according to professional services firm Deloitte.

Brexit is rated as the top risk to business prospects, with the average rating of the risk on a 100-point scale rising to 60, overtaking concerns over weak UK demand, at a reading of 57. A third of the bosses said they will reduce spending in the latest data, up from 25 per cent in the first quarter.

Only 16 per cent of the finance bosses, who preside over listed firms with market capitalisations of more than £500bn, said that now is a good time to be taking risk onto their balance sheets.

Smaller firms have also seen effects in recent weeks, with a survey to be published today by office space firm Citibase showing that 72 per cent of small and medium-sized enterprises in London have struggled to attract investment or raise funding.

The risk-averse attitude comes amid concerns over the state of the trading relationship with the EU after the UK leaves in March 2019. Services firms from across the UK and Europe have expressed concerns about the potential for the legal basis of services trade to fall through without a deal.

The announcement of a transition deal, in principle, prompted a boost in confidence in a previous version of the survey, but that jump appeared to be short-lived, said Ian Stewart, chief economist at Deloitte.

“Uncertainty about the timing and the nature of the Brexit settlement has added to CFOs’ worries about the final destination of the Brexit process,” he said. “Three-quarters expect Brexit to lead to a deterioration in the business environment in the long term, the highest proportion since we asked this question in the immediate aftermath of the referendum in late June 2016.”

Among smaller firms 60 per cent of London firms have reported a positive or no impact on revenues since the EU referendum in June 2016, the Citibase data show, although that remains below the national average of 67 per cent.

Almost 80 per cent of the London small firms surveyed said they would prefer to remain part of the EU, compared to a national average of 66 per cent.

