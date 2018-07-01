Josh Mines

The owner of high street restaurant chains Cafe Rouge, Bella Italia and Las Iguanas has announced a £30m cash investment as part of a refinancing of the company.

Casual Dining Group said the investment would help its 300 restaurants grow in a challenging trading environment. It will also provide long-term capital structure for the group and improve the firm's balance sheet.

The injection and refinancing is being led by KKR, and includes funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC and Pemberton Asset Management.

Read more: Cafe Rouge and Belgo owner decides against refinancing plan

Steve Richards, chief exec of Casual Dining Group, said: