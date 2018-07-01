The owner of high street restaurant chains Cafe Rouge, Bella Italia and Las Iguanas has announced a £30m cash investment as part of a refinancing of the company.
Casual Dining Group said the investment would help its 300 restaurants grow in a challenging trading environment. It will also provide long-term capital structure for the group and improve the firm's balance sheet.
The injection and refinancing is being led by KKR, and includes funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC and Pemberton Asset Management.
Steve Richards, chief exec of Casual Dining Group, said:
We are delighted to have agreed substantial new investment which establishes a strong foundation to continue to invest in our brands and take advantage of opportunities in the sector as they arise.
Against a challenging backdrop, we continue to perform ahead of the market, with total sales up nearly five per cent and like-for-like sales up 2.3 per cent in the past 14 weeks. We have also seen double digit profit uplift in the period. Our growth initiatives gather pace with delivery, partnership openings and our digital-first approach all driving sales.
We have opened seven new concession sites in airports and hotels since the start of the year with an active schedule of UK owned and international franchise new openings in the pipeline, building on our existing well invested estate.