Sunday 1 July 2018 4:25pm

Superdry profits set to rise 11 per cent after damp start to 2018

 
Josh Mines
BELGIUM-ECONOMY-LOGO-SUPERDRY
Cold weather at the start of the year dampened investor's confidence in the retailer (Source: Getty)

​Clothes brand Superdry is expected to announce an 11 per cent year on year boost to its profits when it reports to investors this Thursday.

Analysts reckon the retailer will report results in line with expectations, with before tax earnings expected to hit around £144m and adjusted profits of around £97m

In a note, Peel Hunt said bosses will look to address current trading and balance sheet cash balances.

Investors will be looking for assurances that sales are picking up after the company had a slow start to the year due to cold weather and ongoing pressure on British high street retailers.

In May, Superdry joined the growing list of retailers claiming the Beast from the East had negatively impacted business, as it reported a decrease to in-store sales of six per cent compared to the same period a year previously, causing shares to fall 10 per cent.

Read more: Superdry shares plummet on reduced profit guidance

Related articles

Superdry shares plummet on reduced profit guidance
Lucy White
Lucy White | Staff

One of Superdry's founders bows out giving over £1m to charity in shares
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Superdry founder banks £18m in share sale
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff