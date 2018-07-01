Josh Mines

​Clothes brand Superdry is expected to announce an 11 per cent year on year boost to its profits when it reports to investors this Thursday.

Analysts reckon the retailer will report results in line with expectations, with before tax earnings expected to hit around £144m and adjusted profits of around £97m

In a note, Peel Hunt said bosses will look to address current trading and balance sheet cash balances.

Investors will be looking for assurances that sales are picking up after the company had a slow start to the year due to cold weather and ongoing pressure on British high street retailers.

In May, Superdry joined the growing list of retailers claiming the Beast from the East had negatively impacted business, as it reported a decrease to in-store sales of six per cent compared to the same period a year previously, causing shares to fall 10 per cent.

