Merkel coalition faces survival test at crunch meeting over migration deal

Angela Merkel's Christian Democrat-led party is facing a test of unity today at a crunch meeting over a migration deal reached with the EU.

The party, made up of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU), has gathered in Munich to either accept or reject Merkel's latest migration efforts following the EU summit on Friday.

EU members to set up secure migrants centres on a voluntary basis to process asylum claims. Those whose claims were rejected would be returned to their country of origin, while other refugees could resettle in countries that agreed to take them.

Merkel has faced mounting pressure from the head of her coalition partner, Horst Seehofer, who favours turning migrants away from the German border if have already been rejected by the country or have registered for asylum elsewhere in the EU.

Merkel has rejected that approach, instead favouring an EU-wide solution to the migrant crisis.

The issue of "secondary" migration has threatened to split Merkel's party. But in a sign Merkel is heeding to those concerns, she said Greece and Spain have agreed to take back migrants from Germany if it could be proved they had entered those countries first.

The summit was held after weeks of tension over migrant rescue boats and which country should take them in. Italy threatened to veto the summit if it did not receive help taking in the thousands of migrants that arrive on its shores.

Merkel said the meeting on Friday was a "step in the right direction" while pledging to reduce the number of migrants arriving in Germany.

