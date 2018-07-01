Alexandra Rogers

BMW has warned that US tariffs on imported cars from Europe would harm investment and lead to job cuts.

The car manufacturing giant has written to the US secretary of state for commerce, Wilbur Ross, to say the policy could lead to reduced investment because of the number of cars it exports from its plant in South Carolina, which ships more than 70 per cent of the company's annual production to other markets.

It said there was "no apparent correlation" between the manufacturing of cars in the US and its national security, while warning that tariffs would not increase the growth or the competitiveness of the US, due to higher tariffs bolstering the competitiveness of other plants outside of the US.

The letter comes in response to Trump's decision to launch a national security investigation into imports of cars, trucks and automotive parts last month that could pave the way for his threatened 20 per cent tariff on all imports of EU cars.

The investigation was trigged amid escalating tensions between the US and China, after Trump promised to slap tariffs on $50bn (£37bn) worth of Chinese goods.

China retaliated with a 25 per cent tariff on the same value of US goods which BMW said it had already been hurt by.

"By insulating the United States from foreign competition, there is less incentive for American companies to strive to raise their productivity and look for ways and means of producing ever better goods (and services) ever more cheaply," BMW said.

