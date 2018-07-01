Frank Dalleres

Two of the greatest footballers in living memory, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, bowed out of the World Cup for another year and perhaps for ever on Saturday. And it came as something of a relief.

Because not only has the obsession with whether Messi or Ronaldo would get to lift the trophy overshadowed this tournament at times, it has also propagated the notion that teams so in thrall to one superstar individual are in any way a good idea.

As a spectacle, Russia 2018 will be better off without them and their mediocre outfits. Messi’s woeful Argentina and Ronaldo’s predictable Portugal were both well beaten by superior opponents – France and Uruguay, respectively – on Saturday night. Their elimination only increases the likelihood that better, more exciting sides go further and win the competition.

Messi and Ronaldo have produced moments of brilliance in this tournament – the former’s goal against Nigeria and the latter’s free-kick against Spain – but the prospect of either of them dragging their sub-standard outfits to the final would be nothing to savour.

We have seen that film before, twice – Messi hauled Argentina to the climax of the last World Cup, only to lose, while Ronaldo played a key role in Portugal winning Euro 2016 – and we really don’t need a third instalment. Far better to feast on the multifarious talents of France, Brazil – although they have their own messiah complex in tow – and England.

Beyond the level of the spectacle, however, there are deeper reasons not to want the Messi and Ronaldo projects to succeed.

Their continued progress in the tournament only fuelled the cult of the superstar player. The game needs stars and we should appreciate greatness but by making it all about Messi and Ronaldo it feels as though the focus has moved too much towards the individual at the expense of the team.

Without the contributions of Laurent Blanc and Lilian Thuram, Zinedine Zidane’s France would not have lifted the trophy in 1998. Xavi’s Spain would not have prevailed in 2010 if Andres Iniesta, David Villa and Carles Puyol had not been there too.

At club level, Messi and Ronaldo are key men but not the only men; colleagues such as Puyol, Xavi, Iniesta, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric have been pivotal to their success. What might Argentina and Portugal achieve if every passage of play did not have to pass through their deified forwards and other players were trusted to express their gifts?

Messi and Ronaldo are truly brilliant but even they need a supporting cast. Pretending they don’t diminishes their team-mates and encourages a culture that feeds gargantuan egos and, in turn, leads to unrealistic expectations of other very good players on other teams, such as France Paul Pogba and Mesut Ozil of Germany.

Brazil risk the same problem with their mawkish deference to Neymar, despite having an embarrassment of other attacking riches including Philippe Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Willian and Douglas Costa. It doesn’t need to be the Neymar show, and now it is not the Messi or Ronaldo show anymore.

In truth, they were sideshows. Now we can back to the real thing: one of the most entertaining World Cups of all.