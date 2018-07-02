Catherine McGuinness

In just over two weeks’ time, we will be hosting a conference at Guildhall focused on a rapidly growing and incredibly promising sector of financial services and investment: green finance.

The second Green Finance Summit will bring together more than 700 delegates from the realms of business, government, and regulation to discuss how green finance can be grown here in London, the world’s most dynamic and international financial centre.

Green finance is already growing rapidly across the world, with green bond issuances up from $87bn in 2016 to $155bn last year, and is expected to reach more than $250bn this year.

Globally more than $90 trillion in investment will be needed by 2030 to achieve sustainable development and climate objectives. This represents a huge opportunity for London, and one we must seize with both hands.

London is already a leading centre for infrastructure finance, with more than 250 foreign banks based here, as well as a huge number of large institutional investors with assets under management of more than $100bn available to be deployed globally.

The UK is also the largest centre for asset management in Europe – managing more capital than the next three largest European countries put together.

This private equity is matched by funds and companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, where more than 480 infrastructure related companies are listed with operations in over 65 countries.

This capital, available for shovel-ready projects across the world, puts London in pole position as the place in which to source outside investment in projects.

We are working to ensure that infrastructure financing is done in a responsible way to tackle one of the most serious issues facing the world today: climate change.

This ambition is shared by the government, with chancellor Philip Hammond recently announcing that a new Green Finance Institute – one of the key recommendations from the Green Finance Taskforce’s report in March – will be set up in conjunction between the City of London Corporation and the Treasury.

This body will drive forward the UK’s green finance market and play a vital role in Britain’s international engagement on financial services, especially in emerging markets where green finance demands are growing rapidly.

The London Stock Exchange is currently home to 78 green bonds which have raised over $24.5bn, and we are currently ranked top in Z Yen’s Global Green Finance Index for penetration and quality, establishing a strong platform for future growth in this area.

What I am hoping to see from our upcoming summit is how we can bring green finance into the mainstream and build on London’s existing competitive advantage in this space. Green finance has the power to deliver sustainable, long-term finance for major projects around the world.

The City has always been at the forefront of new markets, and I look forward to seeing how our green finance goes from strength to strength in the years to come.

This will benefit not just the Square Mile, but the world as a whole, and future generations still to come.

