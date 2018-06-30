Emily Nicolle

The mayor of London will mark the 70th anniversary of the Windrush migration today at City Hall in a day of events celebrating the achievements of Caribbean migrants.

The programme includes presentations, panel discussions, music, food, workshops and film screenings, with speakers including renowned writer Nikesh Shukla, broadcaster Afua Hirsch, and actor Kwame Kwei-Armah.

Sadiq Khan will open proceedings at midday inside City Hall's Chamber, alongside Baroness Floella Benjamin.

The Scoop, the outdoor event space next to City Hall, will be also hosting free music events all day.

Khan said:

I am proud that City Hall is hosting an event to mark the 70th anniversary of Windrush. The talks, films and exhibitions will demonstrate that in London, we don’t simply tolerate each other’s differences, we celebrate them. It is simply not right that the Windrush generation who have contributed so much to our city, our communities and our workforce, have been treated this way. I will do everything I can in my role as Mayor of London to support the Caribbean community that plays a vital part in making London the great city it is.

The 70th anniversary of the Windrush migration this weekend is also timely for other reasons, as Virgin Atlantic announced yesterday that it will no longer work with the Home Office to forcibly deport UK detainees.

A service in Westminster Abbey celebrated the anniversary earlier this week.