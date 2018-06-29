FTSE 100 ends the day on a high, as UK equities regain face

Emily Nicolle

The FTSE 100 ended the day higher, as risk sentiment rebounded at the end of a troubled week for global equities.

As Prime Minister Theresa May urged the European Union to speed up talks on Brexit ahead of the UK's much-anticipated Brexit white paper, equities in the UK, Europe and the US made solid gains throughout the day.

IG analyst Chris Beauchamp said:

There is still certainly the possibility of more tough talk to come. But bearish sentiment and price action seems to have exhausted itself for the time being, and the buying this afternoon looks solid across the sectors and geographies. Many stocks have been knocked back to attractive near-term levels, giving investors the chance to step in once more rather than chasing returns at the elevated levels of a few weeks ago.

London's blue-chip index closed the day up by 48.91 points at 7664.54.

Trade exhibition and conferences provider ITE Group rose the highest in the pack, with its share price rising by 7.55 per cent as markets closed.

However it was a bad day for telecoms firm Talktalk, as its share price dropped more than 11 per cent during the day before regaining some ground. The company scrapped plans to sell its B2B unit to Daisy for £175m today.

The worst affected player in the FTSE 100 was car supermarket Motorpoint, which ended the day down by more than 10 per cent after its executive director sold 10m shares in the company.