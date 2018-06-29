Josh Mines

The High Court has today refused Philip Green's company an injunction to stop the findings of the accountancy watchdog's report into the BHS audit being published.

Earlier this month, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) gave PwC a £10m fine for its 2014 pre-sale audit of BHS, which was sold by Green’s Taveta Group to Dominic Chappell for £1 ahead of its 2016 collapse.

The PwC partner who conducted the audit, Steve Denison, is also facing a personal fine of £500,000 from the FRC relating to his work on BHS in the year to 30 August 2014. PwC said it had taken swift action to improve its monitoring procedures.

The watchdog has not yet published its findings, but can now do so after the judge opted not to grant the injunction to Green’s holding company Taveta Investments.

Frank Field MP, Chair of the Work and Pensions Committee, said the judge needed “much wisdom” to make the judgement.

He said: “The high court has put aside the special pleading of a plaintiff whose financial resources are almost unlimited. In doing so, it has struck a judgment that such individuals have a very high test to meet if they are to succeed in gagging a regulator, whose report is of interest to so many citizens. We will be writing to the Insolvency Service to ask them to reopen their investigation into BHS’ former directors in light of the FRC’s findings.”

The public submission from Taveta said the regulator’s findings contained “serious criticisms of the claimant, its directors and its employees’ and publishing them could give rise to “serious and potentially irreparable harm to the claimant and its directors and employees”.

