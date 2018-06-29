Friday 29 June 2018 2:45pm

TalkTalk share price dives as it cancels plans to sell B2B business to Daisy

 
Josh Mines
British telco TalkTalk's share price has slumped nine per cent after it cancelled plans to sell its direct business-to-business unit to Daisy.

Share took a plunge following the announcement down below 100p to 98p.

A statement issued to the London Stock Exchange did not explain why the decision had been taken, but confirmed TalkTalk would continue to manage its own business-to-business division.

It added that full-year 2019 earnings remained at the originally stated 15 per cent year-on-year growth.

The announcement was initially made in May that Daisy would buy the stake in the business for £175m as part of a move to overhaul its business strategy.

Results in May from TalkTalk showed that last year, revenue declined slightly by four per cent down to £1.7bn.

Earnings were in line with consensus at around £233m.

