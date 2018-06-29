Josh Mines

British telco TalkTalk's share price has slumped nine per cent after it cancelled plans to sell its direct business-to-business unit to Daisy.

Share took a plunge following the announcement down below 100p to 98p.

A statement issued to the London Stock Exchange did not explain why the decision had been taken, but confirmed TalkTalk would continue to manage its own business-to-business division.

It added that full-year 2019 earnings remained at the originally stated 15 per cent year-on-year growth.

The announcement was initially made in May that Daisy would buy the stake in the business for £175m as part of a move to overhaul its business strategy.

Results in May from TalkTalk showed that last year, revenue declined slightly by four per cent down to £1.7bn.

Earnings were in line with consensus at around £233m.

