Emily Nicolle

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has priced its Hong Kong public listing at the bottom of an indicative range at $4.72bn (£458m).

According to Reuters, sources close to the transaction have said Xiaomi finalised its share offering at HK$17 per share, choosing the base of its rumoured range of between $17 and $22.

The company is selling 2.18bn shares as part of the IPO, making it the largest public listing in technology since Alibaba's 2014 $25bn listing in New York.

Xiaomi was previously expected to raise as much as $6.1bn via its IPO earlier this week, with cornerstone investors taking up between 13 and 15 per cent of the shares on offer.

At the beginning of June, the smartphone manufacturer posted a net loss of 7bn yuan (£800m).

The news of Xiaomi's lower pricing in Hong Kong has investors nervous for its later listing in China, which was delayed after a dispute between regulators and the company over the valuation of its China depository receipts.

Xiaomi had been expected to raise up to $10bn across the two listings.