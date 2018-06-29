Josh Mines

Shareholders of London-listed gold miner Petropavlovsk look set to boot out the current board and reinstate the directors who were removed last year for their poor performance.

A preliminary count of votes shows that shareholders are likely to get rid of chief executive Roman Deniskin, who has only been in the job since April, along with directors Adrian Coates, Bruce Buck, Garrett Soden and chair Ian Ashby.

The tally also suggests that investors will reinstate former chief exec Pavel Maslovskiy, Roderick Lyne and Robert Jenkins, who were ousted by investors last summer.

A pair of shareholders called Cabs Platform and Slevin, who own 9.1 per cent of the firm and have been putting pressure on Deniskin's board this year, were the requisitioning shareholders behind the demand for the current board to leave.

Previously, a top Petropavlovsk shareholder told City A.M. that the two investors had bought their stakes from an entity controlled by Petropavlovsk's mining magnate founder Peter Hambro and Pavel Maslovskiy, and were likely to be closely connected to the two former executives.

But a recent Daily Telegraph article speaking to an adviser to Cabs and Slevin, Nikolay Lioustiger claimed the group had been "fully transparent" in their efforts to get rid of the board.

Cabs and Slevin were also backed by one of Petropavlovsk's biggest shareholders Kenes Rakishev, who owns a 22 per cent stake in the firm.

This week, Petropavlovsk chair Ashby told City A.M that the proposals to boot out the board were "back to the future" as he criticised the former leadership and said he was concerned about the identities behind Cabs and Slevin.

Maslovskiy has formerly denied being behind the takeover plot, saying in a letter there was no plan to "steal the company by stealth".

